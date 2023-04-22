Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief sets May 25 deadline for all pre-monsoon preparation

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) administration has set a May 25 deadline to complete all pre-monsoon-related works. Civic chief Rajesh Narvekar held a meeting with all civic departments and government agencies regarding the preparedness and directed them to be vigilant and plan ahead so that no disaster arises.

“While the deadline for cleaning drain and sewerage works will be May 25, the ongoing works of roads, and footpaths will be completed by May 15,” said Narvekar, who is also the chairman of the Navi Mumbai City Disaster Committee. He held a special meeting and reviewed in detail the responsibility of each authority concerned.

The meeting was attended through video-conferencing by officials and executive engineers of various authorities like CIDCO, MMRDA, PWD, MIDC, MTNL, tehsildar office, District Disaster Management, the Directorate of Health, RTO, MPCB, railways, APMC, electricity, and Rapid Action Force.

Narvekar instructed the executive engineer of MMRDA to ensure that the work of Katai Naka elevated road work does not disturb the flow of the drain in Sector 3, Airoli. He asked to install an adequate number of pumps to flush out excess water at the possible places of water accumulation. He asked civic officials to maintain an adequate backup system at the pumping stations in Vashi and CBD Belapur.

Asking for immediate filling of all potholes, Narvekar asked the MIDC administration to take care of roads under its jurisdiction and maintain them in good condition.

Emergency control rooms will be set up at fire stations at Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, and Airoli during the monsoon season from May 25, similar to the Regional Disaster Management Centres operating 24X7.

