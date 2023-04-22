Navi Mumbai: NMMC starts administering iNCOVACC nasal vaccine to senior citizens

iNCOVACC is be world's first nasal Covid vaccine |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started giving nasal Covid vaccine iNCOVACC at three centres for citizens above 60 years as a precaution dose. The vaccine will be administered in the public hospitals of Vashi, Nerul and Airoli of NMMC from 10 am to 5 pm.

All the beneficiaries above 60 years who have taken the second dose can take it by showing identity proof such as an office identity card, Aadhaar card, PAN, or election identity card among others.

As per the guidelines of the state government, the iNCOVACC vaccine has been included in the Covid vaccination program and it can be administered as a precaution dose. This is the first Covid vaccine to be given through the nasal.

“This vaccine will increase the immunity of the cells and will provide protection without direct injection into the muscle. At present, the number of Covid 19 cases is increasing across the state and citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidity, as they are at high risk, can be given iNCOVACC as a precautionary dose,” said an NMMC official.

The Municipal Commissioner Mr Rajesh Narvekar has appealed to the citizens who have completed 6 months after taking the second dose and above 60 years to take the precautionary dose.