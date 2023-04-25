Navi Mumbai: NMMC awards 20k students with scholarships worth ₹15.18 crore

NMMC headquarters | File Photo

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) disbursed Rs 15.18 crores educational scholarships among 20,047 students for the academic year 2021- 22.

The scholarship scheme was announced for the academic years 2021-22 and 2022-23 for students studying from class I to college in various educational institutions under the NMMC area.

A provision of Rs. 33.25 crore was already made for the two-year scholarship scheme.

Total of 34,318 applications received

A total of 34,318 applications were received for the academic year 2021-22, and 37,557 applications for the academic year 2022-23 academic year, making a total of 71,875 applications for the two years.

Process completed in due time

The process of awarding academic scholarships for the 2021-22 was completed within the prescribed time frame by March 31, 2023, and the amount was deposited in the respective bank accounts in just 15 days.

“The verification process for the 37,557 applications received for the 2022-23 academic year has begun, and 21,675 applications are already verified. The remaining 15,882 applications will be verified and the scholarship amount is likely to be deposited by April 30, 2023,” informed an official from NMMC.

