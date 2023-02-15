Navi Mumbai: NMMC extends application deadline for scholarships | Pixabay

The Social Service Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has further extended the deadline to apply online for a scholarship. The civic body provides scholarships to poor and needy students studying from class one to college.

Now, students can apply online for scholarships till February 28, 2023. This is the second extension given by the civic body.

Earlier, the former leader of the opposition at NMMC Dashrath Bhagat had requested the civic administration to extend the deadline and the deadline was extended till February 15 from January 31.

So far, the civic body has already received around 23000 applications for the year 2021-22 and 25,000 applications for the year 2022-23

According to Bhagat, this year it is mandatory for the students to have an account in a nationalized bank to avail of the scholarship.

However, many parents do not have adequate documents to open an account and thus they are running from one government office to another to line up all the documents.