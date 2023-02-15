Navi Mumbai: Lok Adalat settles over 3000 pending cases in Belapur | Pixabay

A total of 3,132 cases were settled at Lok Adalat held at the CBD Belapur court on Saturday.

All these cases were settled with the collection of fines or other forms of payment of ₹ 11,30,26000. Among them, 759 cases of HDFC Bank were settled by mutual understanding. In addition, ₹ 4 crores were recovered.

At present, around 21,980 cases are pending in civil and criminal courts at Belapur. Thus, the Lok Adalat was organized in the Belapur court on Saturday to dispose of the cases pending in the court as per the instructions of the government.

A total of 14 panels were formed for the Lok Adalat under the guidance of Chief Justice Archana Mujumdar. A total of 58 employees were assigned to assist them.

A total of 14,860 cases were put up for hearing and disposal at the Lok Adalat. Out of them, 3,132 cases were settled. In addition, 280 cases were settled before they were filed.

