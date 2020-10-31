Thane: Two separate incidents of fire reported, none hurt

Two separate incidents of fire breaking into housing societies took place in Thane, on Friday late night and on Saturday afternoon. However, no injury was reported in any of these incidents, informed fire official.

The first incident was reported at Balkum area in Thane, at around 11 PM, on Friday.

"The fire broke out in one of the flats at the fifth floor of Chhabhaiya Park, at Balkum in Thane, out of the minor short circuit. However, the residents of the flat, safely escaped and immediately alerted the fire brigade team who immediately reached the spot doused the fire, which led major damage to the flat," said a fire official, Thane.

While the second incident took place at the sixth floor of Shami building, at Vasant Vihar in Thane, during afternoon hours on Saturday.

"It is suspected that the fire broke due to short circuit, into one of the flats at the sixth floor. The led to major damage of the house and smoke spread within the floor, which was evacuated for safety measures. Following the alert call, fire brigade officials with two fire engines reached the spot and brought the fire under control after two hours," said an official.

However, no casualty or injury was reported in any of these incidents, informed official.