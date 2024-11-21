 Thane: Two Investors Lose ₹1.30 Crore In Stock Market Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Two Investors Lose ₹1.30 Crore In Stock Market Scam

Thane: Two Investors Lose ₹1.30 Crore In Stock Market Scam

In the first case, a 34-year-old Thane resident received a WhatsApp message from an unknown woman about share market investment on June 24.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 01:15 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The police are on the lookout for unknown scammers for allegedly duping two investors collectively to the tune of over Rs1.30 crore on the pretext of assuring them huge profits on shares investment.

In the first case, a 34-year-old Thane resident received a WhatsApp message from an unknown woman about share market investment on June 24. Later, on July 8, the his mobile number was added in a WhatsApp group of 50 members and tips on shares investment was being imparted on the group.

The scammers then shared a web link with the complainant and asked him to open a trading account. Then onwards, on the instructions of the scammers who posed as market experts, between August 30 and October 16, the complainant ended up transacting Rs73.75 lakh in 20 online transactions.

However, when he tried to transfer his earnings from the trading account to his bank account, his requests were denied. Despite repeated inquiries with the scammers about the money, when the man did not get any satisfactory response, he realised that he had been duped. On Sunday, a case was registered by the police under sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 51.76% Voter Turnout In Mira Bhayandar Amid Peaceful Voting
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 51.76% Voter Turnout In Mira Bhayandar Amid Peaceful Voting
Indian Railways To Add Over 1,000 General Coaches To Ease Commuters Congestion By November 2024
Indian Railways To Add Over 1,000 General Coaches To Ease Commuters Congestion By November 2024
Mira Bhayandar: Businessman Duped Of ₹12 Lakh By 'Fake' E-Mail Order
Mira Bhayandar: Businessman Duped Of ₹12 Lakh By 'Fake' E-Mail Order
Mumbai: K J Somaiya Institute Of Technology Students Shine At Intel AI Global Impact Festival 2024
Mumbai: K J Somaiya Institute Of Technology Students Shine At Intel AI Global Impact Festival 2024

In another case, a 41-year-old Thane resident was contacted by a scammer asking the complainant if he was interested in investing in shares. He was then induced to join a WhatsApp group having 111 members in it. Initially the complainant received returns on his investment credited in his bank account.

Read Also
Mumbai Fraud News: Retired TISS Professor Loses ₹4 Lakh In Digital Arrest Scam
article-image

Thereafter, between October 22 and November 5, he transfered Rs56.48 lakh in nine online transactions in different beneficiary bank accounts and could see his earnings of Rs1.57 crore on the trading account. However, when the complainant tried to withdraw his earnings, his requests were rejected.

The complainant then realised that he had been duped and approached the police. A case has been registered by the police on Sunday under sections 318 (cheating), 336 (forgery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.v

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 51.76% Voter Turnout In Mira Bhayandar Amid Peaceful Voting

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 51.76% Voter Turnout In Mira Bhayandar Amid Peaceful Voting

Mira Bhayandar: Businessman Duped Of ₹12 Lakh By 'Fake' E-Mail Order

Mira Bhayandar: Businessman Duped Of ₹12 Lakh By 'Fake' E-Mail Order

'Undertook An Illegal Approach To Satisfy Their Desire Of Having A Child': Bombay HC

'Undertook An Illegal Approach To Satisfy Their Desire Of Having A Child': Bombay HC

Thane: Two Investors Lose ₹1.30 Crore In Stock Market Scam

Thane: Two Investors Lose ₹1.30 Crore In Stock Market Scam

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mumbai Records 51.54% Voter Turnout Amid Intense Constituency...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mumbai Records 51.54% Voter Turnout Amid Intense Constituency...