Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 08:08 PM IST

Thane: Two injured in clashes during Holi celebrations; six arrested

The clashes erupted over water balloons being thrown by revellers during the festivities. Two revellers were stabbed and injured, he said.
PTI
Representative PIC | (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)

Six persons have been arrested in connection with clashes in which two people were injured during Holi celebrations in Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Offences under sections 307 (attempt to murder) 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered against the accused for the incidents that took place on Friday, an official said.

The police have arrested Amol Kendre (34), Suraj Prajapati (31), Mahendra Prajapati (30), Manoj Goud (29), Manoj Salvi (33) and Chandan Dubey (20), the official added.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 08:08 PM IST