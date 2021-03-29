Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten to death for opposing Holi revellers from celebrating festival outside her house

Etawah: A 60-year-old woman was beaten to death and five members of her family were injured on Monday when they opposed Holi revellers from celebrating the festival outside their house in Mevati Tola locality here, police said.

The Holi revellers, in an inebriated state, entered the woman's house around 10 am and beat her to death with sticks and stone, Additional Superintendent of Police (city) Prashant Kumar Prasad said.