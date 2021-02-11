Thane: Two injured after colliding with a speeding dumper

A biker and a pillion rider were injured after they collided with a speeding dumper at Pokhran Road in Thane. Both the injured persons has been shifted to nearby hospital on Thane.

"The incident took place at 11:21 am, on Thursday, when a dumper (MH04 HD 8194) collided to a bike (MH04FG 4053), near Nilkanth heights, at Pokhran Road, in Thane. The accident led to injuries to both biker and pillion rider," said police official from Thane.

"Mililal Bind, 40, biker, has received major injuries on both the legs; while, Dinesh Kumar Bind, 22, pillion rider has escaped with minor injuries. Both the injured are undertaking medical treatment at one of the private hospitals in Thane," said official.

The case has been registered against the dumper driver who was later arrested by the Chitalsar police station, for negligence, under motor vehicle act, following the further police investigation.