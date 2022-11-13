Thane: Two arrested for kidnapping 14-year-old boy from Manpada 

Manpada police on Saturday, Nov 12 succeeded in rescuing the boy and also arresting the two accused. | Admin

Thane: A 14-year-old boy was kidnapped by two persons from Manpada five days back. The kidnappers demanded Rs 1.5 crore ransom from the parents. Manpada police on Saturday, November 12 succeeded in rescuing the boy and also arresting the two accused.

A senior police officer from Manpada police station on the condition of anonymity informed, " A 14-year old boy was kidnapped from Manpada on November 7. The case was registered with us by the boy parents regarding kidnappers demanding Rs 1.5 crore ransom for releasing him. Understanding the seriousness of the case we formed a team and through technical know-how and tip-off from informers succeeded in arresting the accused and rescuing the boy."

Police further informed, "The boy was abducted and taken to Surat and the boy father is a businessman. Our team went to Surat and from their arrested the accused and brought them to Manpada police station."

