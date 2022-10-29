MP: Attempt to kidnap school going boy in Badnawar foiled

Representative Photo |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A few miscreants have attempted to kidnap minor (15-year-old) boy in Dholana village of Badnawar town of Dhar district on Saturday in broad daylight, while on his way to school. However, the miscreants failed in their attempt to kidnap the child and fled from the spot.

As per details, the child has been identified as Jaideep Jat, son of Sarwan Jat, a class 7 student of Jain Public School, Dholana. The father in his statement said that Jaideep left around 8 am for school alone. Meanwhile two bike-borne miscreants attempted to kidnap him, made him sit between them and sped away to escape as quickly as possible from the area. Frightened over the incident, the child started pushing back and forth due to which the bike lost its balance leading to the trio falling on the road. The boy quickly ran towards his home whereas the miscreants fled from the spot afraid of being caught by the locals.

The child said that around six bike-borne miscreants attempted to abduct him taking advantage of the absence of other people nearby. On receiving information, Badnawar police reached the spot and sought information about the whole incident and made the panchnama promptly. CCTV cameras installed at various locations of the village failed to capture the miscreants.

