Dhar: Police act against illegal business of refilling empty LPG cylinders

Dhar(Madhya Pradesh): Following the action of district administration, police raided an illegal LPG gas filling den running under the guise of small-scale industries at Chanakyapuri Colony in Dhar and also booked factory operator under relevant sections of Essential Commodities Act.

Giving information, food department inspector Lakshya Kumar said that the illegal business was operated under the guise of small-scale industries, without obtaining any relevant documents besides violating all safety norms.

On October 17, district administration received a tip-off that illegal LPG gas filling den is operating on the name of Shree Balaji Industry with the permission of small scale industries. As per information, the team of Revenue Department reached the spot, following instructions of the collector.

Gas cylinders and refilling machines have also been found during the operation. The team also found that the factory is being selling adulterated Surf and detergents other than registered products. Earlier, the food department had submitted an application to the police station to register a case in this regard. Following which the Nagaon police have registered against operator Saroj Kumar Goel under 3-7 of the Essential Commodities Act. The team was surprised after spotting the stock of cylinders behind the wash room.

According to police station in-charge Chandrabhan Singh Chadar, a case has been registered on the basis of the application submitted by the food department, further legal action is being taken by the police.