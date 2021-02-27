Thane: Tree falls during road construction work, one injured

Thane: One person was injured after a tree fell off on a service road in Thane on Friday.

"The incident occurred at around 1:00 pm, near service road of Teen Haat Naka, in Thane. The road construction work was in process on this particular route which led to the tree fall, injuring one of the passersby," informed RDMC official from Thane.

"Nilesh Shinde, 32, is the name of the victim and resident of Indira Nagar in Thane. He received minor injuries on his right hand and was immediately taken to the nearby hospital for medical treatment," added the official.

The branches of the tree fell off on the service road, which led to traffic snarls for sometime. However, it was cleared within half an hour by the RDMC team.