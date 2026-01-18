 Thane Traffic Update: Heavy Vehicles Banned On Ghodbunder Road On Sunday Due To Gaimukh Flyover Work; Check Diversions And Alternate Routes
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Traffic Update: Heavy Vehicles Banned On Ghodbunder Road On Sunday Due To Gaimukh Flyover Work; Check Diversions And Alternate Routes

Thane Traffic Update: Heavy Vehicles Banned On Ghodbunder Road On Sunday Due To Gaimukh Flyover Work; Check Diversions And Alternate Routes

Thane Traffic Police have imposed a ban on heavy vehicles on Ghodbunder Road from 7 am to 1 pm on Sunday due to flyover construction at Gaimukh Chowpatty. Traffic will be diverted via alternative routes, and commuters are advised to plan travel accordingly.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 02:19 AM IST
article-image
Heavy vehicle movement will be restricted on Ghodbunder Road as flyover construction work progresses at Gaimukh Chowpatty | Representational Image

Thane, Jan 17: Pre-fabricated iron frames will be installed on pillars for the construction of a flyover in the Gaimukh Chowpatty area of Ghodbunder. To avoid traffic congestion in the area due to this work, the Thane Traffic Police have decided to ban heavy vehicles.

According to this decision, heavy vehicles will be banned on Ghodbunder Road from 7 am to 1 pm on Sunday. As this traffic will be diverted to alternative routes, there is a possibility of congestion on these routes.

Flyover construction at Gaimukh

Heavy vehicles are transported in large numbers daily via Ghodbunder Road. Also, a large number of citizens visit the Gaimukh Chowpatty area for tourism, and pedestrians are often unable to cross the road at this location. Due to this, a flyover is being constructed in the Gaimukh Chowpatty area.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Horror: 10-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Stripped, Tied And Brutally Tortured With Lighter Over Alleged Kite Theft In Byculla
Mumbai Horror: 10-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Stripped, Tied And Brutally Tortured With Lighter Over Alleged Kite Theft In Byculla
81-Year-Old Meena Acharya Set To Run 18th Mumbai Marathon, Proving Age Is No Barrier To Fitness And Determination
81-Year-Old Meena Acharya Set To Run 18th Mumbai Marathon, Proving Age Is No Barrier To Fitness And Determination
Vasai-Virar Civic Polls 2026 Results: 23-Year-Old Pradipika Singh Becomes Youngest Corporator As BVA Retains Power
Vasai-Virar Civic Polls 2026 Results: 23-Year-Old Pradipika Singh Becomes Youngest Corporator As BVA Retains Power
Assam: Bagurumba Dance Performed At Sarusajai In Presence Of The Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Assam: Bagurumba Dance Performed At Sarusajai In Presence Of The Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The flyover will be 48 metres long, 3.80 metres wide and 4 metres high. Pillars have been erected on both sides of the footpath for its construction. Pre-fabricated iron frames will be installed on these pillars.

Taking into account the possibility of traffic jams due to this work, Thane Traffic Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Shirsat has implemented traffic changes. Accordingly, heavy vehicles will be banned on Ghodbunder Road from 7 am to 1 pm on Sunday and diverted to alternative routes.

Traffic diversion plan

Vehicles travelling from Mumbai and Thane towards Ghodbunder will be prohibited from entering at Kapurbawdi, Majiwada Y Junction. These vehicles will travel straight from the Y Junction via Nashik Road to Kharegaon Toll Plaza, Mankoli, Anjurphata route, or via the Kasheli–Anjurphata route.

Vehicles travelling from Mumbra and Kalwa towards Ghodbunder will be prohibited from entering at Kharegaon Toll Plaza. These vehicles will be diverted via the Kharegaon Toll Plaza, Mankoli and Anjurphata route.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Thane Special POCSO Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Palghar Fisherman For Repeated Rape Of Minor
article-image

Vehicles travelling from Nashik towards Ghodbunder will be prohibited from entering at Mankoli Naka. These vehicles will be diverted via the road under the Mankoli bridge to Anjurphata.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Horror: 10-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Stripped, Tied And Brutally Tortured With Lighter Over...
Mumbai Horror: 10-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Stripped, Tied And Brutally Tortured With Lighter Over...
81-Year-Old Meena Acharya Set To Run 18th Mumbai Marathon, Proving Age Is No Barrier To Fitness And...
81-Year-Old Meena Acharya Set To Run 18th Mumbai Marathon, Proving Age Is No Barrier To Fitness And...
Vasai-Virar Civic Polls 2026 Results: 23-Year-Old Pradipika Singh Becomes Youngest Corporator As BVA...
Vasai-Virar Civic Polls 2026 Results: 23-Year-Old Pradipika Singh Becomes Youngest Corporator As BVA...
Thane Civic Polls 2026 Results: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad Calls Former Mayor Ashok Vaity’s Defeat...
Thane Civic Polls 2026 Results: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad Calls Former Mayor Ashok Vaity’s Defeat...
Thane Traffic Update: Heavy Vehicles Banned On Ghodbunder Road On Sunday Due To Gaimukh Flyover...
Thane Traffic Update: Heavy Vehicles Banned On Ghodbunder Road On Sunday Due To Gaimukh Flyover...