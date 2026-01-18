Thane Traffic Update: Heavy Vehicles Banned On Ghodbunder Road On Sunday Due To Gaimukh Flyover Work; Check Diversions And Alternate Routes

Heavy vehicle movement will be restricted on Ghodbunder Road as flyover construction work progresses at Gaimukh Chowpatty | Representational Image

Thane, Jan 17: Pre-fabricated iron frames will be installed on pillars for the construction of a flyover in the Gaimukh Chowpatty area of Ghodbunder. To avoid traffic congestion in the area due to this work, the Thane Traffic Police have decided to ban heavy vehicles.

According to this decision, heavy vehicles will be banned on Ghodbunder Road from 7 am to 1 pm on Sunday. As this traffic will be diverted to alternative routes, there is a possibility of congestion on these routes.

Flyover construction at Gaimukh

Heavy vehicles are transported in large numbers daily via Ghodbunder Road. Also, a large number of citizens visit the Gaimukh Chowpatty area for tourism, and pedestrians are often unable to cross the road at this location. Due to this, a flyover is being constructed in the Gaimukh Chowpatty area.

The flyover will be 48 metres long, 3.80 metres wide and 4 metres high. Pillars have been erected on both sides of the footpath for its construction. Pre-fabricated iron frames will be installed on these pillars.

Taking into account the possibility of traffic jams due to this work, Thane Traffic Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Shirsat has implemented traffic changes. Accordingly, heavy vehicles will be banned on Ghodbunder Road from 7 am to 1 pm on Sunday and diverted to alternative routes.

Traffic diversion plan

Vehicles travelling from Mumbai and Thane towards Ghodbunder will be prohibited from entering at Kapurbawdi, Majiwada Y Junction. These vehicles will travel straight from the Y Junction via Nashik Road to Kharegaon Toll Plaza, Mankoli, Anjurphata route, or via the Kasheli–Anjurphata route.

Vehicles travelling from Mumbra and Kalwa towards Ghodbunder will be prohibited from entering at Kharegaon Toll Plaza. These vehicles will be diverted via the Kharegaon Toll Plaza, Mankoli and Anjurphata route.

Vehicles travelling from Nashik towards Ghodbunder will be prohibited from entering at Mankoli Naka. These vehicles will be diverted via the road under the Mankoli bridge to Anjurphata.

