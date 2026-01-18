Mumbai Horror: 10-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Stripped, Tied And Brutally Tortured With Lighter Over Alleged Kite Theft In Byculla

police probe a brutal assault on a 10-year-old boy near Imamwada Police Lines in Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai

10-year-old boy brutally assaulted in Byculla

In a shocking incident of vigilantism and brutality, a 10-year-old boy was allegedly stripped, tied to a metal grill, and burnt with a lighter by four individuals in Byculla. The assault occurred after the child was allegedly caught stealing kites from a temporary stall.

Incident reported near Imamwada police lines

The incident took place in the early hours of January 14, 2026, near Kamal Khan Chawl, opposite the Imamwada Police Lines. The J.J. Marg police have registered an FIR against Mukim Amir Hasan Khan, 58, a resident of Fatima Heights on Imamwada Road, and Salman Abdul Majid Hawa, 30, of KGN Society, Imamwada, along with two unidentified accomplices.

Sequence of events

As per the FIR, the complainant, a 40-year-old garlic vendor residing at Null Bazaar with her family, stated that her son, a school-going child, was sent at around 2.00 am with Rs 100 to fetch parathas from a nearby eatery. After returning, the boy left the house again at around 3.00 am, saying he was going to a shop room.

When he did not return for half an hour, his mother eventually fell asleep, assuming he was safe. However, the ordeal came to light at around 11.00 am later that morning, when a local resident informed the complainant’s husband that between 3.30 am and 4.30 am, their son had been seen being assaulted near Kamal Khan Chawl, opposite the Imamwada police lines.

Victim recounts ordeal

Upon questioning, the victim later recounted the horrific experience to his parents. He stated that while he was allegedly picking up kites from a stall, the owner, Mukim Khan, caught him. Khan and two assistants allegedly assaulted the boy with their hands, forced him to strip naked in public, and bound his wrists with a rope to a metal window grill.

Burn injuries inflicted

The situation escalated when Salman Hawa arrived at the scene. Hawa allegedly interrogated the child before using a cigarette lighter to inflict burn injuries on the boy’s chest and buttocks.

Police action initiated

Traumatised, the child returned home and hid on the roof of his house until he was discovered. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Further investigation is underway.

