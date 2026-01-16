Thane Special POCSO Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Palghar Fisherman For Repeated Rape Of Minor

Thane POCSO court awards life imprisonment to a Palghar-based fisherman for repeatedly raping a minor girl | Representational Image

Thane, Jan 16: The Special POCSO Court, Thane, has sentenced a Palghar-based fisherman to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, amounting to life imprisonment, for raping a minor girl on multiple occasions between 2022 and 2023.

The court, in its judgment, also recommended that the victim be granted compensation under the Manodhairya Scheme for her rehabilitation.

Court’s observations

The court, presided over by Judge Ruby U. Malvankar, while convicting the accused, held: “The accused is a person working as a fisherman. He is equally a family man. However, in this case, he is a sinner. Though he is not a hardcore criminal, in these types of cases involving sexual offences, an offence is an offence because it is specifically committed against a child victim who is incapable of giving her consent. The POCSO Act aims at providing protection to children from sexual offences and therefore stronger and stricter punishments are provided to ensure that the menace is curbed, addressed, and such criminal tendencies are controlled. Hence, considering all the pros and cons, including the age of the accused, his family background and social standing, he deserves to be awarded the stricter punishment to meet the ends of justice.”

Prosecution case

The prosecution’s case dates back to August 2022. The victim, a minor at the time, had moved to Uttan for work, where she met the accused, Manoj Shanvar, who worked on a neighbouring fishing boat. Shanvar gained the victim’s trust by feigning romantic interest and promising marriage. However, Shanvar was married and had two children.

Also Watch:

Read Also Thane Special POCSO Court Acquits 72-Year-Old Man In 2016 Child Sexual Harassment Case

The matter came to light in September 2023 after the victim suspected that she was pregnant. Upon learning this, Shanvar revealed his marital status and threatened her, leading the victim to file a First Information Report on September 28, 2023.

Witnesses examined

The prosecution examined 10 witnesses, all of whom supported the case.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/