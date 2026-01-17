Western Railway To Add 12 More AC Local Services From January 26, Boosting Peak-Hour Comfort For Daily Commuters

Western Railway suburban rail network is set to witness a further expansion of air-conditioned (AC) local train services with the introduction of 12 additional AC local train services from January 26, 2026. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Western Railway suburban rail network is set to witness a further expansion of air-conditioned (AC) local train services with the introduction of 12 additional AC local train services from January 26, 2026, said an official.

Current operations

At present, Western Railway (WR) operates 109 AC local services on weekdays using eight AC rakes, while 65 AC services run on Sunday or Saturdays and Sundays with five rakes. With the latest decision, 12 existing non-AC 12-car suburban services will be converted into 12-car AC services.

"This will increase the total number of AC local services on Western line to 121 from Monday to Friday and 77 on weekends" said official of the 12 newly inducted AC services, eight will operate during peak hours—four in the morning peak and four in the evening peak—to provide enhanced comfort to daily commuters. Railway authorities have stated that the induction of these services may result in minor changes to the timings of some other suburban services.

Central Railway update

Earlier, a few days ago, Central Railway had also announced the introduction of 14 AC local services on the Harbour line, effective January 26, 2026. These services will replace existing non-AC local trains.

With the addition of these services, the total number of AC local services on Central Railway in Mumbai will rise to 94, comprising 80 services on the main line and 14 on the Harbour line. However, the overall number of suburban services on Central Railway will remain unchanged at 1,820.

It may be recalled that AC local services were introduced on the Harbour line a few years ago but were later withdrawn due to low occupancy. Their reintroduction reflects renewed efforts by the railways to expand premium commuter services in response to increasing demand for improved travel comfort.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/