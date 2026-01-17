TMC Elections Results 2026: Eknath Shinde Sena Leads In 24 Seats As Former Mayor Ashok Vaity Suffers Defeat

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | File Pic

Thane: The results of the 29 municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra are being announced today (January 16). The results of some of these 29 municipal corporation elections will be noteworthy. One of them is Thane! However, in Thane itself, the Shinde group has suffered a major setback, and former mayor Ashok Vaity has been defeated.

According to the current figures for Thane, Shinde's Shiv Sena is growing and is currently leading in 24 seats. The BJP and both factions of the NCP have not yet reached double digits. On the other hand, AIMIM is growing in 5 seats.

641 candidates in the fray

This election is being held to elect 131 corporators from 33 wards of Thane Municipal Corporation. A total of 641 candidates, along with major political parties, are in the election fray. The Shinde group has already opened its account by electing a corporator unopposed. This also includes some rebel candidates who did not get tickets from the party. In the last election, Thane recorded 58.8 percent voting.

What happened in the last election?

In the last Thane Municipal Corporation election, out of 131, Shiv Sena (united) had 67 corporators elected. The Nationalist Congress Party had 34 corporators elected. BJP's 23 candidates were victorious. And the Congress won 3 seats.

Shiv Sena - 67

Nationalist Congress Party - 34

BJP - 23

Congress - 3

In this year's election, the Shiv Sena has split, and most of the former corporators are with the Shinde group. Therefore, everyone's attention will also be on how the Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray group performs here. Also, in this year's election, everyone's attention will be on the performance of the BJP.

