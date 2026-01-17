 TMC Elections Results 2026: Eknath Shinde Sena Leads In 24 Seats As Former Mayor Ashok Vaity Suffers Defeat
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiTMC Elections Results 2026: Eknath Shinde Sena Leads In 24 Seats As Former Mayor Ashok Vaity Suffers Defeat

TMC Elections Results 2026: Eknath Shinde Sena Leads In 24 Seats As Former Mayor Ashok Vaity Suffers Defeat

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena suffered a setback in the Thane civic polls after former mayor Ashok Vaity was defeated. Early trends show the Shinde faction leading in 24 seats, while BJP and both NCP factions are yet to cross double digits. AIMIM is ahead in five seats. Results of the 131-member Thane Municipal Corporation are being declared on January 16.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 12:35 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | File Pic

Thane: The results of the 29 municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra are being announced today (January 16). The results of some of these 29 municipal corporation elections will be noteworthy. One of them is Thane! However, in Thane itself, the Shinde group has suffered a major setback, and former mayor Ashok Vaity has been defeated.

According to the current figures for Thane, Shinde's Shiv Sena is growing and is currently leading in 24 seats. The BJP and both factions of the NCP have not yet reached double digits. On the other hand, AIMIM is growing in 5 seats.

641 candidates in the fray

This election is being held to elect 131 corporators from 33 wards of Thane Municipal Corporation. A total of 641 candidates, along with major political parties, are in the election fray. The Shinde group has already opened its account by electing a corporator unopposed. This also includes some rebel candidates who did not get tickets from the party. In the last election, Thane recorded 58.8 percent voting.

FPJ Shorts
Western Railway To Add 12 More AC Local Services From January 26, Boosting Peak-Hour Comfort For Daily Commuters
Western Railway To Add 12 More AC Local Services From January 26, Boosting Peak-Hour Comfort For Daily Commuters
Mumbai News: BJP MLA Ram Kadam’s Bodyguard Assaulted At Gunpoint In Vikhroli; FIR Registered Against Accused
Mumbai News: BJP MLA Ram Kadam’s Bodyguard Assaulted At Gunpoint In Vikhroli; FIR Registered Against Accused
TMC Elections Results 2026: Eknath Shinde Sena Leads In 24 Seats As Former Mayor Ashok Vaity Suffers Defeat
TMC Elections Results 2026: Eknath Shinde Sena Leads In 24 Seats As Former Mayor Ashok Vaity Suffers Defeat
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Experience Triumphs Over Youth As Gen Z Candidates Face Major Setback, Put Up Strong Fight Against Veterans
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Experience Triumphs Over Youth As Gen Z Candidates Face Major Setback, Put Up Strong Fight Against Veterans
Read Also
FRTWA Hails BJP-Led Alliance Victory As Rejection Of Nativist Politics And Endorsement Of Mumbai’s...
article-image

What happened in the last election?

In the last Thane Municipal Corporation election, out of 131, Shiv Sena (united) had 67 corporators elected. The Nationalist Congress Party had 34 corporators elected. BJP's 23 candidates were victorious. And the Congress won 3 seats.

Shiv Sena - 67

Nationalist Congress Party - 34

BJP - 23

Congress - 3

In this year's election, the Shiv Sena has split, and most of the former corporators are with the Shinde group. Therefore, everyone's attention will also be on how the Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray group performs here. Also, in this year's election, everyone's attention will be on the performance of the BJP.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Western Railway To Add 12 More AC Local Services From January 26, Boosting Peak-Hour Comfort For...
Western Railway To Add 12 More AC Local Services From January 26, Boosting Peak-Hour Comfort For...
Mumbai News: BJP MLA Ram Kadam’s Bodyguard Assaulted At Gunpoint In Vikhroli; FIR Registered...
Mumbai News: BJP MLA Ram Kadam’s Bodyguard Assaulted At Gunpoint In Vikhroli; FIR Registered...
TMC Elections Results 2026: Eknath Shinde Sena Leads In 24 Seats As Former Mayor Ashok Vaity Suffers...
TMC Elections Results 2026: Eknath Shinde Sena Leads In 24 Seats As Former Mayor Ashok Vaity Suffers...
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Experience Triumphs Over Youth As Gen Z Candidates Face Major Setback,...
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Experience Triumphs Over Youth As Gen Z Candidates Face Major Setback,...
FRTWA Hails BJP-Led Alliance Victory As Rejection Of Nativist Politics And Endorsement Of Mumbai’s...
FRTWA Hails BJP-Led Alliance Victory As Rejection Of Nativist Politics And Endorsement Of Mumbai’s...