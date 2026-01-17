Mumbai News: BJP MLA Ram Kadam’s Bodyguard Assaulted At Gunpoint In Vikhroli; FIR Registered Against Accused

BJP MLA Ram Kadam | Facebook

Mumbai, Jan 16: A 47-year-old personal bodyguard of BJP MLA Ram Kadam was allegedly held at gunpoint, threatened and brutally assaulted by a group of individuals in the Parksite area of Vikhroli West.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, January 15, has led to the registration of an FIR against several individuals, including local residents Ajay Mandlik and Prashant Dhumal.

Incident details

According to the FIR, the complainant, Mahendra Prahlad Yadav, a resident of Ghatkopar (West), has been serving as MLA Ram Kadam’s personal bodyguard since 2009.

On the day of the incident, at around 1.00 pm, Yadav was walking near Sevagiri Society in Parksite, Vikhroli, accompanied by an associate, Sakhahari Bhaguji Datir.

Two unidentified men initially intercepted them, demanding to know Yadav’s name and address. After Yadav provided his details, the duo summoned reinforcements via a phone call, shouting, “Dada, come here.” Shortly after, Ajay Mandlik and Prashant Dhumal arrived at the scene with a group of supporters.

Assault and threats

The situation turned violent when Mandlik allegedly pointed a weapon resembling a revolver at Yadav’s face. The group began punching and kicking Yadav, questioning his presence in “their territory”. Mandlik allegedly struck Yadav on the head with the butt of the alleged firearm, causing physical injury.

The assailants issued a chilling warning, threatening to kill Yadav if he was ever spotted in the Vikhroli Parksite area again. When Yadav’s associate, Datir, attempted to intervene and rescue him, the group threatened him as well before fleeing the spot.

Case registered

Following the ordeal, Yadav approached the Parksite police station and filed a formal complaint. The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. An investigation is underway.

