BMC Elections 2026 Results: Experience Triumphs Over Youth As Gen Z Candidates Face Major Setback, Put Up Strong Fight Against Veterans

Young Gen-Z candidates make strong electoral debuts but lose to seasoned veterans in the 2026 BMC elections | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 16: The results of the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections have delivered a sobering reality check to the city’s youngest political aspirants. In a sweeping trend across the 227 wards, the majority of candidates aged between 21 and 25 were defeated by seasoned, middle-aged veterans.

Although these Gen Z candidates could not dismantle the established grassroots machinery of Mumbai’s political heavyweights, many gave a neck-to-neck fight.

Youth wave falls short

Entering the election, there was significant buzz surrounding the high number of Gen Z and young Millennial candidates. From medical students to grassroots activists, over 150 candidates under the age of 30 were in the fray. However, as the counting concluded on Friday, it became clear that the “youth wave” was more of a ripple.

Crushing defeats for youngest candidates

Some of the youngest 21-year-old candidates faced crushing defeats. Independent candidate Sumit Sahil from Ward 162 received only 213 votes against former minister Arif Naseem Khan’s son Amir, who secured 11,307 votes.

Similarly, independent candidate Renel Fernandes from Ward 190 could score only 492 votes against Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Vaishali Patankar, who secured 11,347 votes.

Congress’ Khushbu Gupta from Ward 120, CPI(M)’s Sejal Bhopi (22) from Ward 121 and Shiv Sena’s Tibah Shaikh (22) from Ward 96 were also among the youngest candidates who were trailing at the time the report was published.

Youngest winner breaks through

BJP’s Kashish Fulwaria (22) from Ward No. 151 turned out to be one of the youngest winners of the election. She secured 13,606 votes with a massive lead against NCP’s Vandana Sable, who got 7,304 votes.

Close contests show promise

While the final tally shows a disappointing loss for the youth, the margins in several wards told a story of valiant resistance, as several young candidates managed to push veteran corporators to the brink.

In Ward 169, Shiv Sena’s Jay Kudalkar (25) secured 7,051 votes, giving a neck-to-neck fight to Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Pravina Mojarkar, who secured 8,021 votes.

Sudhanshu Dunbale (24) from the MNS secured 6,881 votes against BJP’s Asha Maratha (56), who received 12,491 votes. Similarly, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Tanvi Rao (25) from Ward 50 received 9,400 votes against BJP’s Vikram Rajput (43), who received 13,763 votes.

Older Gen Z candidates fare better

While the 21–25 age group saw a near-total shutout, a few candidates in their late 20s and early 30s managed to break through. Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Ankit Prabhu (29) from Ward 54, also a Gen Z candidate although older than the youngest bracket, secured 11,197 votes, winning with a massive lead against BJP’s Viplav Avsare, who secured only 2,175 votes.

Also Watch:

For the 21-year-olds who lost, the message from the Mumbai electorate seems to be “not yet.” However, the strong margins they maintained suggest that the 2026 elections may have been the training ground for the leaders of 2031.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/