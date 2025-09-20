Thane Traffic Police Restricts Heavy Vehicles During Peak Hours To Ease Congestion Until October 2; Check Timings, Restrictions & More | Prashant Narvekar

The Thane Traffic Police has issued a notification restricting the movement of heavy multi-axle vehicles from September 20 to October 2 during peak hours 6 AM to 11 AM and 5 PM to 11 PM.

Alternate Timings for Heavy Vehicles

Heavy vehicles are allowed entry between 11 AM and 5 PM and 11 PM to 6 AM until October 2 to enter and cross Thane city limits, ensuring smooth traffic flow. The order aims to reduce congestion across the Thane Commissionerate area.

Reason for Restrictions

Police reported heavy traffic congestion on Ghodbunder Road, Kalyan-Shil Road, and other parts of Thane city. To ease congestion, the Thane Police Commissionerate has prohibited entry of heavy vehicles, except those carrying essential goods, during restricted hours.

Location-Wise Restrictions

Bhiwandi: Entry of heavy vehicles (10-wheelers and above) via Nadi Naka on Wada Road towards Bhiwandi city is prohibited at Parol Phata (Nadi Naka). Heavy vehicles are also barred from entering via Vadpa Check Post, Dhamangaon, Jambholi, Pipeline Naka, and Chavindra Naka.

Kongaon: Heavy vehicles coming from Nashik towards Mumbai are prohibited from entering at Basuri Hotel (Saravaligaon).

Kalyan:

Vehicles (10-wheelers and above) coming via Bapgaon, Gandhari Chowk from Nashik Highway towards Badlapur, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Uran, and Nhava-Sheva are prohibited.

Heavy vehicles coming from Murbad via Shahad Bridge Road are banned at Maharal Jakat Naka.

Ambernath:

Vehicles from Karjat towards Badlapur are prohibited at Kharwai Naka.

Vehicles from Murbad towards Badlapur are prohibited at Eranjad.

Kopri: Heavy vehicles from Navi Mumbai to Thane city via Anandnagar Check Naka are prohibited.

Kasarvadavali: Vehicles coming from Mumbai, Virar, and Vasai towards Ghodbunder Road are restricted at Nira Kendra, Gaimukh Ghat.

Wagale: Vehicles from Mumbai to Thane via LBS Road are prohibited at Modella Check Post.

Gujarat Route: Entry of all heavy vehicles from Gujarat via Chinchoti Naka is prohibited under the jurisdiction of the Police Traffic Department.

Public Advisory:

Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and follow alternate routes to avoid delays. Authorities have emphasized cooperation to ensure traffic safety and smooth flow during the restriction period.