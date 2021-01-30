Thane traffic dept demand CCTVs to keep eye on violators

"However, this highlighted the need of increasing the network of CCTVs in the city, as the present number of traffic team is not enough to keep a vigil on every corner of the city at the same time. Hence, CCTVs would play a vital role to curb such accidents in the city, following strict action against traffic violators," he added.

According to the traffic officials, the CCTVs will help to note the speeding vehicle, bikers performing stunts on the roads and report fewer traffic snarls, and chain snatching cases as well.

"The feed of these CCtvs will be connected to the traffic department, hence this initiative will alert the motorists that they are being under continuous monitoring of these cameras, helping to curb the accident cases. Besides, the captured footage will also help to learn the exact reason or mistake behind the accident," said an official from Traffic department, Thane.

The need of a CCTV network in the city has been highlighted by Balasaheb Patil, deputy commissioner of police, Thane traffic department on Saturday. The letter has been written to Thane Municipal Corporation chief Dr Vipin Sharma.