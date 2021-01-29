Thane: Amid pandemic, TMC collected water tax worth Rs 100 cr in July 2020-Jan 2021 period

Thane: City's civic body Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) saw a jump in collection of water tax in July 2020-January 2021 period as compared to last year during the same period.
TMC has been facing economic losses as an effect of COVID-19 pandemic, however, in the July 2020- Jan 2021 period, the civic body saw a jump in collection of water tax as compared to last year.
"In the first three to four months of 2020, TMC witnessed huge losses due to pandemic affecting income sources of the civic body. However, after the unlock phase, since July, slowly the process of collection was carried by the concerned civic department," said an official from TMC.
"Following the collection of taxes from Thane residents, since July 2020, TMC has recovered water tax worth Rs 100 crore which is Rs. 6 lakh more compared to the amount collected last year by TMC," added official.
According to the civic official, till November 2020, the TMC had recovered around Rs 60 crore of water tax.
A special drive was led to recover the pending dues of the tax by taking action against the defaulters.
"The Thane Municipal Corporation has set targets to recover the pending dues of both water and property bills for the year 2020-21. Following the same a special drive has been carried regularly ward wise by the civic officials," said TMC official.
