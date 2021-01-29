Thane: Amid pandemic, TMC collected water tax worth Rs 100 cr in July 2020-Jan 2021 period

Thane: City's civic body Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) saw a jump in collection of water tax in July 2020-January 2021 period as compared to last year during the same period.



TMC has been facing economic losses as an effect of COVID-19 pandemic, however, in the July 2020- Jan 2021 period, the civic body saw a jump in collection of water tax as compared to last year.

"In the first three to four months of 2020, TMC witnessed huge losses due to pandemic affecting income sources of the civic body. However, after the unlock phase, since July, slowly the process of collection was carried by the concerned civic department," said an official from TMC.