Thane: TMC's additional commissioner Sanjay Herwade takes a review meeting with the ward committee on all developmental works

The Thane Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Sanjay Herwade took a review meeting of all the works by the ward committee on Saturday, April 23, 2022, that is on the day of the holiday, and strictly instructed all the concerned department officials to complete all the developmental works and pending works in the city on a priority basis.

Earlier, state Urban Development Minister and Thane District Guardian Minister, Eknath Shinde and Thane Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr. Vipin Sharma inspected various parts of the city and directed immediate cleaning, sanitation, drainage, pavement repairs, and road works accordingly TMC Additional Commissioner Sanjay Herwade took a detailed look at the various works being carried out by the ward committee and directed the concerned officials to complete all the work expeditiously.

TMC Additional Commissioner Sanjay Herwade's detailed review meeting on Saturday was attended by Deputy Commissioner Maruti Khodke, Deputy Commissioner Anagha Kadam, Deputy Commissioner Dinesh Tayde, Deputy Commissioner Shankar Patole, Assistant Commissioners of all Ward Committees, Executive Engineer, Deputy Engineer, Sanitation Inspector, and other Municipal Officers.

Sanjay Herwade said, "Earlier Eknath Shinde visited Kopri and Wagle Estate area and the TMC chief Dr.Vipin Sharma city tour to inspect various works is a continuous process now and now it will be re-examined whether the works have been completed or not."

Herwade added, "The works which will be re-examined to see whether it is completed or not include premises beautification, passenger shelter sheds, premises painting, cleaning of toilets, sidewalk repairs, cleaning of drains, regular action on illegally parked vehicles, painting of dividers, beautification of city walls, painting of lake area, cleaning of the lower part of flyover through advertisement, repairing all the lakes and gardens in the city, removing silt from the ponds, beautifying the area, repairing major and internal roads, planting trees in road dividers, repairing road dividers, pruning tree branches, picking up debris, etc."

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 07:33 PM IST