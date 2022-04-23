TMC MP Mahua Moitra's Twitter account hacked, bio changed to 'DIGITAL ALCHEMIST'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra's Twitter account was hacked on Friday. The hacker also changed the parliamentarian's bio to "DIGITAL ALCHEMIST". The tweets posted on her account were about NFT sneakers and collectables.

Here is the pinned tweet:

Earlier this month, the Twitter accounts of University Grants Commission (UGC) India, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttar Pradesh Government and Punjab Congress were also hacked.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 08:27 PM IST