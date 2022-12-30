Thane: TMC seized total of 4 tons of banned plastic in financial year 2022-23

Thane: TMC seized 4 tons of plastic in financial year 2022-23 |

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) as per the notification of the central and state governments regarding the regular plastic ban in the entire municipal corporation area in the financial year 2022-23 seized approximately four tonnes of banned plastic and recovered a fine of Rs 12,25,900 from the violators.

TMC chief Abhijit Bangar has appealed to the citizens to avoid use of banned plastic

The TMC chief Abhijit Bangar has appealed to the citizens to avoid the use of banned plastic and use other alternative items and cooperate with the civic body to make Thane city plastic free.

The banned plastic mainly include cutlery (plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, trays), packaging/wrapping films (sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets), PVC banners, decorative polystyrene, plastic carry bags, non-woven plastic carry bags. , including plastic sheet (more than 50 microns thick) etc.

Thane: TMC seized 4 tons of plastic in financial year 2022-23 |

TMC officials collected several thousand kgs of plastic in their jurisdiction

The TMC officials by visiting 5000 establishments in TMC jurisdiction collected a total of 3200 kg of plastic from Naupada-Kopari ward committee, 450 kg of plastic from Diva ward committee, 3190 kg of plastic from Majiwada-Manpada ward committee, 455 kg of plastic from Wagle Estate ward committee, 350 kg from Vartaknagar ward committee, 3070 kg of plastic from Kalwa ward committee, 120 kg of plastic from Uthalsar ward committee. Action was initiated against the violators. The action was taken jointly through the TMC pollution control department and solid waste department.

Thane: TMC seized 4 tons of plastic in financial year 2022-23 |

The TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar said, " The TMC pollution control department from Tuesday, December 27, 2022, as per the directives of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has jointly undertaken a campaign along with Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to ban restricted plastic and single-use plastic in Majiwada-Manpada ward committee and so far 310 kg of banned plastic has been seized and a fine of Rs 40,000 has been recovered under this campaign."