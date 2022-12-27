TMC chief to set up a war room for daily review of works under 'Chief Minister's Changing Thane' campaign

Thane Municipal Corporation | File pic

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has taken up various ambitious projects such as pothole free city, cleanliness, beautification and cleaning of public toilets in the city under the campaign titled "Chief Ministers Changing Thane". The TMC chief Abhijit Bangar on Monday, December 26 informed that the timeline set for all the projects is from two to six months and it is very challenging to complete all these works during this period and bring about a visible change in the city. This has led to the civic body setting up a war room to review the daily progress of the works.

'Works divided in small tasks with deadlines: TMC Commissioner

Abhijit Bangar, TMC commissioner informed, "Various civic works have been undertaken in Thane city including pothole free roads, city beautification, sanitation, toilet cleaning. All four of these ambitious works will be reviewed through the medium of War Room. These works will be divided into small tasks and as their time limit is fixed, the progress of daily work will be observed. Also progress reports of works will be received through the war room. While the implementation of the project is going on the updated information about the speed of project implementation, the quality of work will be available and through this it will be possible to improve the work quality by considering the difficulties faced in the project implementation."

One officer for every work; reports to be available

One officer has been appointed for each of the four works of pothole free roads, city beautification, cleanliness and toilet cleaning and the daily progress report of the works will be submitted through the concerned officials. This report will be easily available to the TMC Commissioner anytime through the War Room.