Thane: TMC elections ward reservation lottery held on Tuesday

Thane: To ensure seats for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and general category women for the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) General Election to be held in the year 2022, the Administrator and Municipal Commissioner of TMC Dr Vipin Sharma announced the reservation on Tuesday, May 31 at Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagriha. The reservation was announced for five scheduled castes, two scheduled tribes and seventeen general category women seats by drawing a lottery.

According to the census for the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) municipal corporation election 2022, the total population is 18,41,488, of which the population of scheduled castes is 1,26,003 and that of scheduled tribes is 42,698. For this election, a total of 47 wards have been reserved. 46 wards will be with three member wards and one ward with four members has been published in the final ward composition.

The total number of corporators for this election is 142, out of which 10 seats for scheduled castes, 3 seats for scheduled tribes and 129 general category seats have been fixed. Out of these 142 seats, 71 seats are reserved for women as per 50% reservation for women. 5 out of 10 seats in the scheduled caste category will be reserved for women and 2 out of 3 seats reserved for scheduled tribes will be reserved for women. A total of 7 such seats were reserved for women in the reserved group by lottery. For the reserved seats for the remaining 64 women, the State Election Commission (SEC) has allotted 47 seats in A and B seats in wards 1 to 47. Out of the remaining 34 seats to be reserved for ordinary women in B ward 17 seats have been reserved for ordinary women by drawing lottery.

Ward No. 12A, 23A, 15A, 29A and 3A have been reserved for scheduled caste women. Two seats have been reserved for scheduled tribes 5A and 29B and 17 for general category women seats in wards 1B, 2B, 13B, 16B, 18B, 20B, 21B, 25B, 26B, 32B. , 36b, 39b, 41b, 43b, 45b, 46b and 47b wards have been fixed.

