Navi Mumbai: Demand to increase services from Mansarover station to Kalamboli

Navi Mumbai: The local unit Shiv Sena has demanded an increase in the frequency of bus services from Mansarovar railway station to Kalamboli in Kamothe node.

A delegation led by Kamothe Shiv Sena City Chief Rakesh Gowari met the Transport Manager of Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) Yogesh Kaduskar regarding their demand.

Route number 56 of NMMT connects Mansarover railway station with Kkalamboly in Kamothe node. At present, there are only four services which lead to overcrowding in buses.

Under the guidance of Gowari, a delegation including Sachin Manohar Trimukhe (Sub Division Head Ward No. 13) and Baban Gogavale Division Head Ward No. 13 met Transport Manager Kaduskar and demanded an increase in the number of buses on this route.

They have demanded to increase at least two more services to reduce the inconvenience to the residents of Kamothe city. Since all offices have opened, office goers face a lot of difficulties.