Thane: TMC campaign to screen 1,50,000 children under 'Aware Parents, Healthy Children' campaign

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) under the "Aware Parents, Healthy Children" campaign will be screening around 1,50,000 children in the age group of 0-18 years in Thane city informed the TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the TMC chief held a meeting with the officials of health department, medical education and medicines department, integrated child development department, education and social welfare department. During the meeting he said that the action team will be established under his chairmanship to see that all the children should strictly get screened in the city.

"Aware parents, Healthy Children" campaign has been launched across the state. The State Government has decided to implement a special campaign under the department of public health to conduct health check-up, referral services, laboratory tests and treatment and surgery as necessary for all children in the state (rural, urban and municipal departments) aged 0 to 18 years.

What is 'Aware Parents, Healthy Children'

Bangar said, "Under this campaign TMC has set a primary goal of screening about 1,50,000 children. Also it should be looked that there is no error or delay in health check-up, planning of treatment and surgery where necessary, follow-up till the completion of treatment for all the people between 0 to 18 years of age.

In the task force meeting TMC additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi, deputy commissioner Manish Joshi, Anagha Kadam,Varsha Dixit, medical officer Dr. Yogesh Sharma, maternal and child care officer. Dr. Rani Shinde, president of Independent Practitioners Association (IPA) Dr. Santosh Kadam and Dr.Ram Mali vice president of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and others were present.

Bangar informed, " Along with children from schools and junior colleges, children from signal schools, railway station areas, children from construction sites private, unaided, aided schools, municipal schools, government schools, ashram schools, children's correctional homes, schools for the disabled will be included in this campaign. should be included under this campaign . The health centers and Asha Sevika should pay special attention to ensure that boys and girls in the age group of 0 to 3 and children from migrant families are not deprived."

Health checkups for children till 18

Children between zero and 18 years of age will be given primary health check-up and if sick children are found, treatment will be started on them immediately. The needy, sick children will be sent to the nearest primary health center by providing referral services and re-examination by the medical team if required.

The TMC chief has mentioned that the objectives of this campaign are to be treated with medication, surgery etc. Also, the help of IMA and private hospitals will be taken for the surgeries which are not done in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa of the TMC .Through the campaign, 100 percent children will be examined and action will be taken to ensure that their health remains good.

The said health check-up will be done at Government and semi-government schools, junior colleges, private schools, anganwadis, private nurseries / kindergartens, children's homes / children's correctional homes, orphanages, social welfare and tribal department boys' and girls' hostels, out-of-school boys and girls in nearby government schools and anganwadis.

