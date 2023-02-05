Thane: TMC, police crackdown on errant rickshaw drivers

Thane auto rickshaw stand (Representational picture) | file photo

Errant auto-rickshaw drivers will soon have to tone down their arrogant attitudes. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Thane police and traffic police will jointly take action against the auto-rickshaw drivers outside the Thane railway station, the TMC chief Abhijit Bangar informed on Sunday.

Civic body, police officials' meeting took place on Saturday

A meeting was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of the TMC chief where Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Vinay Kumar Rathod, circle 1 Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Gawde, Deputy Commissioner of TMC Shankar Patole and other officials were present.

“I had received many complaints about the trouble caused to passengers from unauthorized stalls and traffic jams due to unruly behaviour of rickshaw drivers in the area outside Thane (West) railway station,” Bangar said.

Harassed citizens voiced their anguish on Twitter several times over the past year.

Decided to ensure rickshaw drivers follow discipline

“We took prompt action against the hawkers in the area of 150 meters outside the station. More than five lakh passengers travel through Thane railway station every day. We planned to take measures to ensure a safe environment for women and girls in the area. We decided to ensure that rickshaw drivers follow discipline to relieve passengers from traffic jams in the area," the commissioner said.

Bangar added, “Dragging the passengers coming out of the railway station into the rickshaws by holding their hands, stopping the rickshaws on the road by taking an obstinate stance until the expected fare is paid, refusing fares, harassment of women passengers, harassment of women rickshaw drivers and there solutions were discussed in details during the meeting."

Special squad to be deployed to take action against errant rickshaw drivers

“Special squad will be appointed in the Thane railway station area, and action will be taken against rickshaw drivers who refuse a fare, park unruly and operate illegally without a license, will be seized,” he said.

He also directed the electricity department of the TMC to install electric lights in such a way that there is plenty of light in the area under the Satis bridge.

Bangar said, there are some old associations of rickshaw drivers and they are doing business in a constructive manner, their problems will be solved on priority.

Police will be appointed to control the traffic congestion in the Thane railway station area and also to put pressure on the rickshaw drivers. The TMC chief also mentioned that the police department will also get information on whether the police personnel are on duty or not in the Thane station area.

