Thane: TMC announces 24-hour water cut in few city areas amid Barvi pipeline repair work

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced that there will be a water cut in a few parts of the city on Friday. The authorities claim there will be a water cut in many parts including Diva and Mumbra over manor repair and maintenance work of pipelines.

The authorities informed that the repair and maintenance work of the Barvi pipelines is being carried out by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

The water cuts will be faced in Diva ward and Mumbra ward in-between midnight on 18 November until midnight November 19.

The areas that will face major water cuts in the Mumbra ward will be from Mumbra bypass to Mumbta fire brigade, including Kismat colony, Chand Nagar, MM valley, Amrut Nagar, Almas colony among others. Also, a few parts will face water cut in Kalwa ward, Kolshet, and Wagle estate.

"The shut down will be carried out for 24 hours for the immediate repair work. Due to the repair work, citizens may face water cut or slow water for one or two days," said an official from TMC.

Thane citizens have been requested to make arrangements to counter the inconvenience. The civic body has also asked residents in the city to store water and use it properly for two days post the water cut. The demand for water would be high once supply resumes and the flow of water could be affected as a result.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 06:50 PM IST