Navi Mumbai: CIDCO explores option to develop hill abutting KVGC in Kharghar

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is planning to develop the hill area abutting Kharghar Valley Golf Course (KVGC) in Kharghar.

The planning agency has floated an expression of interest (EOI) for feedback and suggestions from industry participants to develop the hill area to monetize in the future.

If the plan is executed, tourist homes, resorts, hotels, motels, health and wellness spa, golf courses, arts and crafts villages, exhibition cum convention Centre, camping caravanning, and tent facilities may come up near the Gold Course.

CIDCO is already upgrading the KVGC from the present 9-hole to international standard 18 holes golf course and its design is ready.

Now, CIDCO is exploring to develop an area abutting the KVGC to monetize in the future and thus floated the EOI. The land which has been proposed to develop falls under the Regional Park Zone (RPZ) and as per the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR), prevalent since 2nd December 2020, it can be used for tourists hospitality.

The maximum permissible FSI is 0.20 without payment of premium and the additional FSI with payment of premium as the case may be.

As per the EOI, the project area is a Hill abutting KVGC and has an area of approx. 3.5 Ha or 8.64 Acre. The site has a backdrop of Kharghar Hills on the west and a splendid view of KVGC on the east. On north nodal expansion is proposed and on the south, a small settlement of village Dhamolepada exists in the forest land. An access road is proposed from the south side of Hill. Thus, the site is blessed with unique surroundings and hence, CIDCO plans to monetize this Hill.

According to a CIDCO official, being the new epicenter for investments and opportunities in view of the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), CIDCO has already taken up projects at Kharghar like International Corporate Park, Centre of Excellence, Central Park, up-gradation of Golf Course to international standards among others.

“CIDCO is looking for the creation of new areas which can be duly monetized and are self-sustainable. The Hill that is proposed to be developed is on the west side and abutting KVGC,” said the official.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 05:49 PM IST