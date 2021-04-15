Thane: Three teenagers who went for swim drown in Mumbra creek; rescue team recovers bodies

Thane: Three teenagers from Mumbra who visited the Mumbra creek for swimming reportedly drowned on Wednesday evening.

The dead bodies of two boys, Dawood Akbar Selafi and Mohin, were rescued by officials on Wednesday night. Search operation for the third boy Guddu Shah started on Thursday morning. His body was found by locals at 12.15 pm on Thursday at the corner of the creek.

According to the police, the three 16-year-old boys visited the creek near railway tracks on Wednesday evening and drowned around 7 pm. After the alert citizens informed the Regional Disaster Management Cell, Mumbra Police, a fire brigade, a rescue team and an ambulance reached the spot and began the rescue operation.

"The three youngsters went to take a dip in the water to beat the soaring heat. They would have gone inside deep water resulting in a drowning incident. However, we are trying to find what was the exact reason the kids went to the creek," said a police officer from Mumbra police station.