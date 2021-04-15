Thane: Three teenagers who went for swim drown in Mumbra creek; rescue team recovers bodies

Thane: Three teenagers from Mumbra who visited the Mumbra creek for swimming reportedly drowned on Wednesday evening.
The dead bodies of two boys, Dawood Akbar Selafi and Mohin, were rescued by officials on Wednesday night. Search operation for the third boy Guddu Shah started on Thursday morning. His body was found by locals at 12.15 pm on Thursday at the corner of the creek.
According to the police, the three 16-year-old boys visited the creek near railway tracks on Wednesday evening and drowned around 7 pm. After the alert citizens informed the Regional Disaster Management Cell, Mumbra Police, a fire brigade, a rescue team and an ambulance reached the spot and began the rescue operation.
"The three youngsters went to take a dip in the water to beat the soaring heat. They would have gone inside deep water resulting in a drowning incident. However, we are trying to find what was the exact reason the kids went to the creek," said a police officer from Mumbra police station.
"While two of them were rescued, a search operation for the third youth was going on on Wednesday as well Thursday. But due to high tide, the rescue operation was called off and it started on Thursday morning," he added.
Santosh Kadam, Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation said, "The rescue operation for the third boy started on Thursday morning at 6:45 am. Our officials along with the fire brigade and local fishermen were trying to trace him. Meanwhile, at around 12:15 pm, he was found by locals near the corner of the creeks behind the Jyoti building, Narayan Nagar, Mumbra. His dead body was handed over to the police."
The Mumbra police reached the spot, noted down the details of the youngsters and registered an accidental death case.
"However, all the three dead bodies were sent to Chatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa and were reported dead by the doctors due to drowning," said the police officer from Mumbra police station.
As soon as the news spread across the city, a huge crowd gathered near the creek to see the rescue operation carried out by the officials.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)