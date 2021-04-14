Thane: 25-year-old woman found dead in Talao Pali area

Thane: A 25-year-old woman's dead body was found in Talao pali in Thane on Monday night. The Naupada police have registered an accidental death case and are further investigating the matter.



The police said the unknown woman was found at 11:20pm at Talao pali lake in front of Visava hotel, Thane. An alert citizen who found the body floating informed the police the Regional Disaster management Cell, Fire Brigade and local police when then reached the spot and rescued the woman.

The police said the dead body was handed over to the Naupada police station who have sent it to civil hospital for further post mortem. "We are yet to trace the woman and have circulated her pictures on social networking sites including police sites of all police stations. We have registered an accidental death case and are investigating the matter. The post mortem will reveal the fact whether its an suicide or murder," said a police officer.