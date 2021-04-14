Mumbai: Bombay HC denies permission to Juma Masjid Trust to allow 50 people to pray 5 times a day in its mosque

Mumbai: Observing that the safety of Maharashtra citizens is of paramount importance, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to grant permission to city's Juma Masjid Trust to allow five times a day prayer in it's South Mumbai based mosque during the holy month of Ramzan. The HC said the state is threatened with Covid 19 and in such a situation it cannot allow the request of the trust to open its mosque for devotees.

A bench of Justices Ramesh Dhanuka and Virendra Bisht was hearing a plea filed by Juma Masjid of Bombay Trust to permit 50 persons at a time to offer five times prayers daily in its mosque.

The request was vehemently opposed by the Maharashtra government saying that the situation is bad and such a request cannot be allowed. Having considered the contentions, the bench said that the state has already imposed several restrictions in view of the rising numbers of Covid19 cases.