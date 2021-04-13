Break the chain: Will spas, salons, and beauty parlors be open in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Pune during 'janta curfew' in Maharashtra?

Maharashtra Government on Tuesday announced a 15-day long statewide curfew from April 14 amid the spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

The curfew, which excludes essential services, will come into effect from 8 pm on Wednesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in his address via social media to people of the state.

Section 144 (prohibitory orders) of the Criminal Procedure Code will be in force till the "lockdown-like" restrictions are in place, Thackeray said.

He refrained from terming the new curbs as a lockdown.