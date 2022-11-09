Thane: Three dupe man of Rs 21.60 lakh under guise of offering job in Railways

Maha: Three dupe man of Rs 21.60 lakh under guise of offering job in Railways | Representative pic

Thane: A resident of Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra has been cheated of Rs 21.60 lakh by three persons who promised him a job in Railways, police said on Wednesday.

One of the accused showed a video of him driving a locomotive to gain the confidence of the victim, an investigating official said.

The trio took money from the victim multiple times beginning in July 2020. The victim approached the police after realising that he was conned.

Nobody is arrested so far.

Further investigation is underway.

