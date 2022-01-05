Thane: Three arrested for kidnapping 65-year-old and demanding Rs 5 lakh to release him

The Manpada police in Dombivli have arrested three people for abducting a 65-year-old man from his residents. The police said the accused demanded Rs 5 lakh as extortion to release him. As they were facing some financial issue in the business.

The police said the accused are identified as Manjeet Yadav 25, Dhananjay Yadav, 27 and Somprakash Yadav, 29, all three residents of Uttar Pradesh. They came to Mumbai to get a job in the shipping industry. "The victim identified as Subhashish Banarjee, 65, is an shipping agent. The three met Banerjee to get an job in shipping. The three were about to be sent on Ship for work by taking Rs 1 lakh from them. But the trio tested Covid-19 positive and was sent back to home," said a police officer.

"The vacancies were filled and the trio couldn't go. They started asking Banarjee to return back their amount they paid. All of them had a huge argument over a call after which the trio decided to plan to kidnap him. On January 1st the accused kidnapped Banarji from his residence of Star colony Dombivli when his wife was taking bath and children were in the bedroom. Later we received complaints from family members who came to know about the missing Banerjee. His daughter got a call from kidnappers for ransom Rs 5 lakh to transfer in their bank account," said Senior police inspector, Shekhar Bagade said, "

Police team traced the bank account number, through which they got the accused phone number details and location. The team reached to Royal In hotel, searched the room where he was kept and rescued him from the kidnappers, also arrested all three accused. "The victim was released from Nalasopara and the accused were arrested," said a police officer.

