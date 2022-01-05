e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 02:18 PM IST

'Bulli Bai' app case: Three arrested; more could be involved, says Mumbai police chief Nagrale

PTI
Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale | PTI

Three people have been arrested in the 'Bulli Bai' app case, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said here on Wednesday.

Two of those nabbed are from Uttarakhand, Nagrale told reporters, adding some more people could be involved in this matter.

Police are investigating whether there was a conspiracy in the case, he said.

"The probe in the case is on and anyone involved in the crime directly or indirectly will be arrested and prosecuted," he said. "As the investigation is of a sensitive nature, we will not be able to share more details," he added.

As the investigation is online, sharing details may hamper the probe, he said.

Nagrale expressed displeasure over the versions of the case developments put out by authorities outside Maharashtra. "Some local authorities have given some versions, which I feel, was not required. They were not aware of the details of the case. Generally, we don't speak about cases of other states," he said.

"If you don't have proper information, then you should not issue statement on it (case)," he said.

