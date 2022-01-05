'Bulli Bai' app case: Mumbai police detain another suspect; likely to be arrested

A day after two arrests were made in the Bulli Bai application case, wherein photos of more than 100 prominent Muslim women were uploaded on social media for auction, the cyber police have detained another suspect for questioning and is likely to be arrested.

The role of the third suspect came to light during the questioning of 21-year-old civil engineering student Vishal Kumar Jha and Uttarakhand teen Shweta Singh (18) , who is said to be the mastermind of this operation.

According to police sources, the third suspect, played an active role in uploading the pictures of prominent Muslim women and defaming them on social media the entire incident came to light after a woman tweeted on receiving her own photo that had been uploaded on the social platform with the #BulliBai for auction.

Police said that Jha had opened an account by the name Khalsa supremacist. On December 31, he changed the names of other accounts to resemble Sikh names.

Fake Khalsa account holders were shown, and the key accused, Singh had also made several fake accounts like 'infinitude07' Twitter handle, following which she created a ‘ZATTkhalsa7’ Twitter account to post which she claimed had been created on instructions by a 'male friend' from Nepal whom she had befriended on social media, who had threatened to sever ties with her if she did otherwise.

The arrests were made on the basis of the IP address tracking after going through the derogatory posts and the fake accounts they had created to spread hate and communal tension. Police are trying to ascertain the motive for communal hate and defamation

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 11:40 AM IST