Thane: Tempo driver arrested for negligence and rash driving in Bhiwandi killing a passerby

The Narpoli police in Bhiwandi have arrested a 34-year-old tempo driver for negligence and rash driving that killed a passerby. The police said the person was walking on the road when he was hit by the tempo.

The police said the deceased was identified as Pawan Divnale (25), a resident of Akola.

The incident took place on Friday, December 10 in front of Bombay Bar, Anjurphata, Bhiwandi on the roads heading from Vasai to Bhiwandi. The tempo MH 48 T 5751 was heading on the road when it hit Divnale.

"The victim was walking on the street when he was hit by the slow-moving tempo. Divnale fell on the ground and suffered head injuries. He was shifted to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead," said a police officer from Narpoli police station.

The Narpoli police have registered a case under section 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian penal code and relevant section of the Motor Vehicle Act.

"The road was congested and the tempo was slow-moving. It was an unfortunate incident, where the tempo touched him and he fell to get serious head injuries," said a police officer.

Madan Ballal, senior police inspector, Narpoli police station confirmed the case being registered and said they have arrested the accused tempo driver identified as Ramji Yadav 45, a resident of Bhiwandi.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 09:24 PM IST