Pune: 3 arrested over bid to leak MHADA recruitment exam papers

Police have arrested three people here for allegedly trying to leak questions papers of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority's (MHADA) recruitment exams, a Pune cyber police official said on Sunday.

The exams were scheduled on various dates from Sunday till next week, and the three accused were nabbed on Saturday night, he said.

Later, state Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said the exams were postponed till next month.

According to police, they had got a tip-off that some people were trying to leak question papers of the exams to be held for various posts, including engineer and assistant law consultant.

Based on the information, the Pune cyber police nabbed three people, including an employee of a software company appointed for setting the question papers, from Vishrantwadi area here on Saturday night, the official said.

"As per primary information, when the three were caught, the software firm employee, hailing from Pune, was going in car while digitally carrying copies of the question papers along with the two other accused who were in touch with various people in the state," he said.

The two other accused are residents of Buldhana district, he added.

Following the incident, minister Awhad in a video on Twitter said the MHADA recruitment exams have now been deferred till next month due to various reasons.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 02:00 PM IST