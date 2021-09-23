Thane: 15-year-old girl gang-raped in Dombivli

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Dombivli area of Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

It was not immediately known how many persons were involved in the crime.

The Manpada police at Dombivli in Kalyan registered a case on Wednesday night against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Police teams were searching for the culprits, the official said, without divulging any further details of the case.

ALSO READ Mumbai: FIR against BJP worker for sexually harassing woman colleague

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 01:05 PM IST