Thane Station's 6th Foot Over Bridge Nears Completion With Successful Girder Launches

In a significant milestone for the Thane Station infrastructure development, the construction of the 6th Foot Over Bridge (FOB) is making remarkable progress. The latest update reveals that the construction team has successfully completed the launching of girders on four out of the total seven spans planned for the FOB.

The completed spans, which include Platforms 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, now stand as a testament to the dedication and hard work of the construction crew. Each span comprises four girders, and with the completion of these spans, a total of 16 girders have been successfully launched into position.

Meticulously executed night block

"The construction effort recently achieved another significant milestone with a meticulously executed night block. On the night of August 26th and 27th, 2023, a 5-hour window from 00:50 am to 05:50 am was dedicated to the launching of girders for the 4th span, located on Platforms 4 and 5. This intricate task was flawlessly executed using a robust 140 Tonnes Railway crane, showcasing the precision and expertise of the project team" said an official of CR adding that if all goes according to the plan foot over the bridge will be ready in October this year.

"As the project forges ahead, the remaining three spans on Platforms 3, 2, and 1 are expected to be completed in the near future. The completion of these spans will mark yet another achievement in the ongoing Thane Station FOB construction project" said officials.

FOB is a testament to modern engineering and collaboration

"The Thane Station's 6th FOB construction is a testament to modern engineering and collaboration, and its continued progress promises enhanced connectivity and convenience for passengers in the bustling station," said an official of CR adding that currently Thane is considered second most busses railway station of CRs Mumbai division. It has daily footfalls of around 4.5 lakh daily.

