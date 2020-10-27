Thane: Snakebite kills 58-year-old man in Bhiwandi

Thane: A 58-year-old man died due to a snakebite in Bhiwandi on Monday. The victim was declared dead on arrival at a civic hospital in Bhiwandi.

Ramdas Shiva Kongil, 58, is the name of the deceased who was spotted unconscious by his son. The incident occurred at around 10:00 pm on Monday, in a rural area of Bhiwandi.

"Kongil, who belongs to Dongar pada village in Bhiwandi district, was spotted lying unconscious at his home. However, his son realised that his father was bitten by a snake, hence he immediately moved him to the Bhiwandi city area for the medical treatment," informed a police official.

"However, Kongil was declared dead on arrival at Indira Gandhi hospital in Bhiwandi," added the official.

The case has been registered as accidental death at Nijampura police station in Bhiwandi.