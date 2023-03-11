Thane: Smoke emerging even 24 hours after power cable fire at Shilphata

FPJ

Thane: Even 24 hours after a fire in the underground power supply lines at Shilphata in Thane on Friday, smoke continued to emerge from nearby manhole chambers. Investigators from various civic departments are trying to find its source, said a Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC ) officer on Saturday.

One died, another injured

Earlier on Friday, a 35-year-old man died and another was injured when underground power supply lines caught fire, which later engulfed a tyre shop at 6.30am. The blaze was completely doused by 1pm on Saturday.

“Excavation underway”

RDMC chief Avinash Sawant said, “An 18-inch Mumbai-Manmad diesel pipeline of Bharat Petroleum Company suffered damage due to the fire and explosions were witnessed. Smoke is still emanating even after 24 hours. BPCL is investigating the leak and trying to plug it, even as excavation is underway with the help of two JCB machines.”

He said personnel from the Shilphata fire brigade, RDMC, Thane Disaster Response Force, Torrent power and other agencies are at work.