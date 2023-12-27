 Thane Shocker: Woman Burnt Alive By In-Laws Over Family Dispute In Bhandup; 2 Detained
Thane Shocker: Woman Burnt Alive By In-Laws Over Family Dispute In Bhandup; 2 Detained

"The woman with 95 per cent burns is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital," the police said.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 05:52 PM IST
Mumbai: A woman was reportedly burnt alive by her in-laws over a family dispute in the Bhandup area of Maharashtra's Mumbai, said the police on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, two people have been detained by the police in connection with the matter.

"32-year-old woman was reportedly burnt alive by her in-laws over a family dispute and two people have been detained by the police in connection with the matter," Police said.

Woman's condition critical

"The woman with 95 per cent burns is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital," the police said.

Further investigation is underway. 

