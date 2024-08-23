Thane Shocker: Man Arrested For Showing Pornographic Video To 9-Yr-Old In Ambernath

Representational photo

Thane: A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly showing a pornographic video to a nine-year-old girl ina public toilet at Ambernath on July 1.

The accused has been identified as Santosh Kamble, 35, who lived with his brother and sister in the same locality as the minor, He was arrested after a complaint was registered by the victim's mother.

Accused Is Neighbour To The Victim

Investigating Officer Manish Waghmire of Ambarnath Police said, “The victim is a third-grade student in an Ambarnath school. The accused was her neighbour; he is a labourer and has lived here for the last ten years.”

According to the police, the accused asked the child to step into the public toilet, where he tried to commit an obscene act after showing her a porn video.

The child resisted and he threatened to kill her. The minor then rushed home and narrated the entire incident to her mother. They went to the police station on August 21 and lodged a complaint against the man.

Accused Booked Under POCSO Act

The accused was produced in court and remanded in police custody for two days. A case was lodged against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.