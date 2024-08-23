 Thane Shocker: Man Arrested For Showing Pornographic Video To 9-Yr-Old In Ambernath
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Shocker: Man Arrested For Showing Pornographic Video To 9-Yr-Old In Ambernath

Thane Shocker: Man Arrested For Showing Pornographic Video To 9-Yr-Old In Ambernath

The accused has been identified as Santosh Kamble, 35, who lived with his brother and sister in the same locality as the minor, He was arrested after a complaint was registered by the victim's mother.

NK GuptaUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 09:20 AM IST
article-image
Representational photo

Thane: A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly showing a pornographic video to a nine-year-old girl ina public toilet at Ambernath on July 1.

The accused has been identified as Santosh Kamble, 35, who lived with his brother and sister in the same locality as the minor, He was arrested after a complaint was registered by the victim's mother.

Accused Is Neighbour To The Victim

Investigating Officer Manish Waghmire of Ambarnath Police said, “The victim is a third-grade student in an Ambarnath school. The accused was her neighbour; he is a labourer and has lived here for the last ten years.”

FPJ Shorts
Thane Shocker: Man Arrested For Showing Pornographic Video To 9-Yr-Old In Ambernath
Thane Shocker: Man Arrested For Showing Pornographic Video To 9-Yr-Old In Ambernath
FM Sitharaman Urges SIDBI, Rural Regional Banks To Ensure Credit To MSMEs
FM Sitharaman Urges SIDBI, Rural Regional Banks To Ensure Credit To MSMEs
Nani Takes U-Turn In Arshad Warsi-Prabhas Row, Says He 'Regrets' His 'Poor Choice Of Words'
Nani Takes U-Turn In Arshad Warsi-Prabhas Row, Says He 'Regrets' His 'Poor Choice Of Words'
Nestle CEO Shakeup: Mark Schneider Steps Down, Veteran Laurent Freixe to Lead From September 2024
Nestle CEO Shakeup: Mark Schneider Steps Down, Veteran Laurent Freixe to Lead From September 2024

According to the police, the accused asked the child to step into the public toilet, where he tried to commit an obscene act after showing her a porn video.

Read Also
Badlapur Sexual Assault: 23-Year-Old Accused Remanded To Police Custody Till August 26 Amid Kalyan...
article-image

The child resisted and he threatened to kill her. The minor then rushed home and narrated the entire incident to her mother. They went to the police station on August 21 and lodged a complaint against the man.

Accused Booked Under POCSO Act

The accused was produced in court and remanded in police custody for two days. A case was lodged against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Ex-BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal Appointed As ACS In Home Department

Mumbai: Ex-BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal Appointed As ACS In Home Department

Mumbai: UP Man Faces Action In MNS Style For Filming Prank Video Despite Girls' Objections In...

Mumbai: UP Man Faces Action In MNS Style For Filming Prank Video Despite Girls' Objections In...

Mumbai: Senior Police Inspector Removed From President’s Medal List Following Extortion...

Mumbai: Senior Police Inspector Removed From President’s Medal List Following Extortion...

Bombay High Court: Written Insults On Email Or Social Media That Lower Dignity Of Woman Sufficient...

Bombay High Court: Written Insults On Email Or Social Media That Lower Dignity Of Woman Sufficient...

Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Develop Urgent Rehabilitation Scheme For Encroachers In Sanjay...

Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Develop Urgent Rehabilitation Scheme For Encroachers In Sanjay...